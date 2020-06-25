Shayna Zwolinski
1982 - 2020
Shayna M. Zwolinski, 37

AUBURN - Shayna M. (Ramstrom) Zwolinski, age 37, died unexpectedly on Friday June 12, 2020.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday June 29, 2020 at Saint Louis Church, 15 Lake Street, Webster, MA, where social distancing measures will be taken and masks will be required upon entry. Burial will be held privately at a later date.

To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit

www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Louis Church
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
