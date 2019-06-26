|
Sheila R. Ellsworth, 65
NORTHBOROUGH - Sheila R. (Drew) Ellsworth, 65, passed away peacefully at home on June 26, 2019 surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late Ernest R. Drew and Marguerite (McMahon) Drew Stirk.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Michael Ellsworth and their children: Tara (Ellsworth) Hamond and her husband Jeremy of Dunstable, MA; Erin Ellsworth of Framingham, MA; and Colleen Ellsworth of Shrewsbury, MA. She also leaves cherished grandchildren Felicia and Alexis Hamond; sisters Patricia (Drew) LeSage and her husband Roy, Kathleen (Drew) Fletcher, Gayle (Drew) Shivick and her husband Tom, Barbara Stirk, and Margaret (Stirk) Cusella and her husband Joe; Maureen (Ellsworth) Sargent, Timothy Ellsworth, Sheila (Ellsworth) Cummings and her husband Russell, Kate Ellsworth; many nieces and nephews; and best friends Sue Bergstrom and Anne Olivari.
Sheila was born in Marlborough, MA on January 5, 1954. She was a lifelong resident of Northborough and graduated from Algonquin Regional High School in 1972. After high school, she attended Fitchburg State College where she graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education. She was a longtime employee of Digital Equipment Corporation and New England Recreation Group.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 28th at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. Sheila's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main St, Northborough. Private burial will happen at a later date.
Sheila was a lover of animals and her dogs especially brought her so much joy. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the Sterling Animal Shelter, 17 Laurelwood Rd, Sterling, MA 01564 or a contribution to a . To share a memory or condolence, please visit
www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 26 to June 27, 2019