Sister Sheila Finnigan S.N.D. de N., 88
WORCESTER - Sister Sheila Finnigan, 88, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center.
Sister Sheila was born in Nashua, N.H., daughter of the late Patrick J. and Margaret (Cotter) Finnigan.
She graduated from St. Patrick High School in Lowell and entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1948, known then as Sister Marguerite Patrice. She graduated from Emmanuel College in 1962 with a degree in French and History. She later earned a master's degree in French at Assumption College in Worcester.
Sister Sheila had a long ministry of service to her church and community, and as an educator in Notre Dame affiliated schools. She taught French at Bishop Stang High School in North Dartmouth, Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody, and a Washington, D.C. high school. She was also a French teacher and an assistant principal at St. Gregory High School in Dorchester and a high school in Baltimore. She completed her career in education as principal at Keith Catholic High School in Lowell from 1985 through 1987.
Sister Sheila was secretary at St. Mary School in Cambridge in the 1970s. She worked in the offices of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in Rome from 1991 to 1992. She was a Pastoral Associate at St. Mark Church in Sutton and St. John the Evangelist Church in Clinton for many years before retiring.
Because of her mastery of French, Sister Sheila did a great deal of translating over the years for the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She worked on international publications and translating at international meetings for her order.
Sister leaves two brothers, Rev. John B. Finnigan and Patrick J. Finnigan Jr.; two sisters, Martha Brooks and Margaret E. Finnigan; nieces, nephews and her sisters in religion the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by her brother E. Brian Finnigan.
Calling hours are Tuesday, October 1, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a prayer service at 2 p.m., at the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019