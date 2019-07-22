Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
Sheila M. (Nee) Harris

Worcester - Sheila M. (Nee) Harris, 76, of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17th. Cherished daughter of the late Gerald J. Nee and Julie E. (Aksten) Nee of Maynard. Sheila is predeceased by her sister, Helen Wright; brother-in-law, Edmund Wright; and nephew, Edmund Wright, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Michael Harris of New Orleans, LA and his son, Alastair; daughter, Jennifer Rice of Brattleboro, VT and her husband, Stephen and their daughters, Kayla and Molly; and son, David Harris of Worcester and his wife, Mandie and their sons, Jeremy, Samuel and Ryan. She is also survived by many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sheila graduated from Lady of the Elms College in 1964 and worked as an elementary school teacher in Acton before starting a family. Throughout her life, Sheila was passionate about politics, and the fight for civil and equal rights. She worked on many Democratic campaigns including those of Toby Moffett, Ella Grasso, Father Drinan and Jim McGovern.

Highlights of Sheila's life include summer vacations on Cape Cod with extended family, Thanksgiving dinners, going to the casino with her dear friend, Agnes, crafting and cross stitching, attending her grandchildren's sporting events, and endlessly spoiling her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews with treasured gifts from Ebay!

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Trinity Hospice and Tatnuck Park Assisted Living Community for their compassionate care.

Funeral services and burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard are private. Calling hours are Saturday, July 27th from 9:00 until 11:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Hospice, 545 Southwest Cutoff, Suite 9, Worcester, MA 01607.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 22 to July 25, 2019
