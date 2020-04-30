Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Sheila (Sheehan) Noonan

Sheila V. (Sheehan) Noonan, 93

AUBURN - Sheila V. (Sheehan) Noonan, 93, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Care One at Millbury, due to complications with the Covid-19 virus.

She leaves her sons, John J. Noonan and his wife Wallis of Rutland and James E. Noonan and his wife Caren of No.Grafton; her daughters, Sheila V. Noonan of Worcester, Patricia A. Ianotta of Auburn, Mary T. Sjoblad and her husband John of Worcester and Anne M. Carroll and her husband Mark of Charlton; grandchildren, Edward, Christian, Megan, Jennifer, Michelle, Erin, Kayla, Jill, Derrick, Jenn and Sarah; great grandchildren, Lily, Owen, Jason, Allison, Michael, Kayleigh, Delaney, Isabella, Gabriella, Aidan, Roman, Trisha, Renee, Sydney and Taylor; and her nephews John and Tommy Maloney. She is predeceased by her four brothers; Jacky, Thomas, Jeremiah and Maurice Sheehan and her three sisters, Anna & Mary Sheehan and Eileen Maloney.

She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Jeremiah and Mary (Wallace) Sheehan. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Auburn. She enjoyed spending time with her children, family and especially her grandchildren. She loved Bingo, the Lifetime Channel and their many love stories. She was proud of her Irish heritage and loved to listen to Irish music. She looked forward to her yearly vacation to Maine, taking rides by the ocean and shopping.

Due to health restrictions, funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester are private for the immediate family.

The MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is assisting the family with arrangements. Due to this difficult time, please consider making memorial donations to Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Turnpike Rd., Shrewsbury, MA 01545 or Feeding America, P.0. Box 96749, Washington, DC 20090-6749.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
