Sheila Morrissey Smith, 83
Worcester - Sheila Morrissey Smith, 83, died Monday, November 25, 2019 in her home with her loving husband and children by her side.
Visiting Hours will be held Sunday, December 1st from 4 until 7pm at CALLAHAN, FAY & CASWELL Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, December 2nd at St. Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton Street. Please gather directly at church. Burial will be private and held at a later time.
A complete obituary will appear on Friday, November 29th.
