Sheri E. (Carlson) Madsen, 55
Webster - Sheri E. (Carlson) Madsen, 55, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.
She is survived by her four sons, Robert Rockwood and his wife Alicia, Michael Madsen, Matthew Madsen, Nicholas Madsen, all of Webster; one daughter, Samantha and her husband Steven Davenport of Webster; her mother, Janet M. (Nobert) Carlson and her longtime companion Maurice Warren, who was like a father to Sheri, of Auburn; one brother, Bernard D. Carlson and his wife Dorothy of Brookfield; and her cherished grandchildren, Lilianna, Camden, Connor and Jaxson. She was expecting a granddaughter, Avery, to be born in September. She was predeceased by her father, Bernard O. Carlson and her daughter, Kaleigh E. Rockwood.
She was born in Worcester, and lived most of her life in Auburn. She graduated from Auburn High School. She worked at Market Basket in Oxford.
She loved her family very much, they were the center of her life. Spending most of her life as a proud and loving mother, she always placed the needs of others above her own. Sheri always looked for the good in people. She was strong,compassionate and loving. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and joyful spirit. She was welcoming to every person she encountered and always kept those around her laughing. "You left us peaceful memories. Your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you will always be by our side."
Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held at 8 p.m. at the conclusion of calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. paradisfuneralhome.com