Shirlee D. Johnson, 93
Worcester - Shirlee D. (Sandberg) Johnson, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Rose Monahan Hospice after a brief illness. She leaves her devoted husband of 73 years Leonard H. Johnson II; 2 sons- Leonard "Lenny" Johnson III and Neil Johnson and his partner James Gurnick all of Worcester; a grandson Daniel C. Johnson; a sister Joyce Sandberg and her life partner MaryBeth Greenleaf of FL; and several nieces and nephews.
Shirlee was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Martin and Dorothy (Keevan) Sandberg. She graduated from Commerce High School and worked as a clerk at Astra Pharmaceutical Company prior to dedicating her life to raising her family. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and SAC Park. She enjoyed spending time at her summer home in Hyannis.
According to Shirlee's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirlee's memory may be made to St Jude Children's Charity. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020