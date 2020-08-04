Shirley B. (Goudreau) Antaya
So. Yarmouth - Shirley B. (Goudreau) Antaya passed away on August 3, 2020 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, George P. Antaya, and her mother, Blanche E. Goudreau. She leaves her daughters, Deborah (Anthony Kazlauskas) of St. Augustine , FL, and Kathryn (Stephen Bavosi) of Grafton; her 6 grandchildren, Kurt, Kevin, Matthew, and Philip Kazlauskas; Brian Bavosi and Karyn McKeon; their spouses, as well as 5 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her lifelong friend, Rita Kapish and her dear friend on Cape Cod, Rita Prendergast.
Shirley and George lived most of their married lives in North Grafton, where she was involved in Girl Scouts and PTA. She was also a long-time member and Past President of the Grafton Women's Club and was a founding board member of Friends of Grafton Elders (F.O.G.E.) Upon retirement, she and George enjoyed life on Cape Cod, where she was a member of the Dennis-Yarmouth Women's Club.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., No. Grafton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Donations to The Cape Cod Times Needy Fund in her memory will be gratefully accepted. Online at www.needyfund.org
or P.O. Box 804, Hyannis, MA 02601.