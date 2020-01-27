Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
View Map
Shirley Aspinall Obituary
Shirley E. Aspinall, 93

WORCESTER - Shirley E. Aspinall, 93, of Worcester, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Holy Trinity Nursing Center after a brief illness.

She leaves a nephew, Scott Aspinall, and four nieces, Lori Aspinall, Cheryl Bonvegna, Sandra Zarazinski and Lynn Dolson.

Shirley was predeceased by her sister Claire A. Aspinall and her brother Francis W. Aspinall Jr.

Shirley was born in Worcester, daughter of Francis W. and Angelina M. (Brunelle) Aspinall and lived in Worcester all her life. She was a graduate of the former Commerce High School.

She was a dental assistant in the offices of Dr. Stephen Waxman for 35 years, before retiring.

Shirley was an avid reader, who loved solving word puzzles. She enjoyed visiting Cape Cod and taking long walks. Most of all she appreciated spending time with her family and friends.

Calling hours at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester are Thursday, January 30, from 4 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Burial in Hope Cemetery will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
