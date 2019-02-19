|
Shirley F. Barcroft, 96
WORCESTER - Shirley F. (Booker) Barcroft, a longtime Auburn resident, died peacefully on the morning of Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her husband Elwood K. Barcroft with whom she shared 49 wonderful years in marriage.
Born in New Bedford, one of six children of William N. and Anna M. (Taber) Booker, Shirley graduated from the Greater New Bedford Regional Technical High School. Elwood and Shirley first met at Lincoln Park while Elwood was enlisted in the United States Army. The couple were married in 1943 and began their family. It was in 1972 that Shirley and Elwood settled in Auburn. During the 47 years they resided in Auburn, Shirley and Elwood were devout members of the First Congregational Church of Auburn, where they made many friends over those years. Shirley took great pride in being able to stay at home to oversee to family needs. She loved keeping the house for her husband and children and time spent with them was always cherished time for her.
In addition to providing for her family and devoting much time to her church, Shirley enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid reader.
Shirley is survived by her children Joyce E. Almeida and her husband Leonard of Mattapoisett, Cheryl L. Bragg and her husband John of Blue Springs, Missouri, Gail A. Gibbs and her husband, the late Bradford of Halifax, Roberta J. Pratt and her husband Timothy of Hanson, Cindy Hiser and her husband Andrew of Worcester; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 5 great great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Mary, Ralph, Marion, William, and Raymond.
Shirley's family wishes to express their gratitude for all the care, support and friendships Shirley and they received from all of the staff at Life Care Center of Auburn.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. Visiting hours will be between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM on Sunday at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence or to view her "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019