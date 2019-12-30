|
|
Shirley M. Benoit
Leicester - Shirley M. (Underhill) Benoit, a longtime resident of Leicester died Sunday, December 29th in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. Her husband of 54 years, Walter Benoit died in 2000. She leaves a son, Paul D. Benoit and his wife, Susan of Sutton; a daughter, Lisa J. Newsome and her husband, George of Clifton Park, NY; six grandchildren, David, Joseph, Billy, Alexandra, Christina, Adam; three great grandchildren, Mario, Brian, Maxx and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Elwyn Underhill and Kenneth Underhill; and two sisters, Claudia Mason and Jean Bruso.
She was born in Worcester the daughter of Henry E. and Una A. (Leno) Underhill. Shirley was a devout member of St Jude – St. Aloysius Church. In 1998, Shirley retired from Neles- Jamesbury where she worked for many years in accounts payable.
Her funeral is Saturday, January 4th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Jude – St. Aloysius Church, 491 Pleasant Street, Leicester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours are Friday, January 3rd from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude – St. Aloysius Church, 491 Pleasant Street, Leicester, MA 01524.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020