Shirley Borglund Obituary
Shirley "Nina" Lillian (Bryant) Borglund

Yarmouth Port - Shirley "Nina" Lillian (Bryant) Borglund, 91, passed away peacefully, to her heavenly home, on July 2, 2019 at Liberty Commons in Chatham, MA surrounded by her loving daughters. Shirley was married for 59 years to her beloved husband, the late Russell M. Borglund of East Dennis, MA.

Shirley was born on May 17, 1928 in Worcester, MA to Arthur Bryant, Sr. and Emma (Christensen) Bryant. She was the cherished mother to three daughters: Susan Borglund, Sheryl McSweeney and her husband, Jay, and Stacey Harrison and her husband, Matthew. Shirley's greatest loves were her ten grandchildren: Benjamin Davis, Jennifer Bailey (Steve), Kate Dobrzeniecki (Brian), Courtney (Harrison) Larocco (Kevin), Russell McSweeney (Julia), Jacob Harrison (Sandra), Brandon McSweeney, Jayson McSweeney, Sam Harrison and Emily McSweeney.as well as her ten beautiful great grandchildren: Sydney, Will, Jack, Peyton, Ava, Gianna, Maggie, Liam, Ziva and Bodhi. She is also survived by her siblings: Lynn Macguire, Barbara and Raymond Harlow, Vivianne and Fred LeClare, and George and Carol Bryant, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Martha Bryant and brother, Arthur "Buddy" Bryant, Jr.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Liberty Commons and Broad Reach Hospice. Aprivate celebration of her life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Broad Reach Hospice at Liberty Commons 390 Orleans Rd., Chatham, MA 02650 or the the .



Hallett Funeral Home, South Yarmouth, Massachusetts

www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 6 to July 8, 2019
