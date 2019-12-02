|
|
Shirley Bowles Syiek
SANTA ROSA, CA - Shirley Bowles Syiek died peacefully a few days short of her 95th birthday in Santa Rosa, California on November 17, 2019. She was a fierce, empowered, independent woman before those concepts existed. Shirley lived and died on her own terms with an abundance of love for God, her family and friends. She had a great ability to enjoy the fun of life and was known for her sense of humor and selflessness. She was a force to be reckoned with and will be missed.
Shirley was born in 1924 in Shrewsbury, MA to Allan and Rose Bowles. She leaves one son, Allan, of Santa Rosa, CA and one brother, John Bowles, of Shrewsbury, MA. She adored her grandchildren, Allison, of Los Angeles, CA and Nicholas, of Santa Rosa, CA. She also leaves her former daughter in law, Cynthia, of Santa Rosa, CA and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband George; sister Phyllis; and brother Allan. Shirley treasured her family and loved them unconditionally.
Shirley worked full-time before it was acceptable for women. She was a founder and two-term president of the Worcester Police Wives Association advocating for better employment terms when her husband was prohibited from collective bargaining. Most of her career was spent as an administrative assistant for the City of Worcester, MA in the counseling office at Doherty High School until her retirement in 1987. After her husband of 47 years passed away, she relocated to Sebastopol, CA in 1999 to be more involved with her grandchildren. Starting a new adventure, Shirley quickly grew to love the San Francisco Bay Area and considered herself an adopted native (although she never lost her accent).
A celebration of Shirley's life was held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Sebastopol, CA. Private family interment services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester, MA where she will be interred next to her husband George.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Fund (https://www.stjude.org/donate), or the . Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home, Santa Rosa, CA
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019