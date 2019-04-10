|
Shirley A. (Leary) Brown, 84
SPENCER - Shirley A. (Leary) Brown, 84, of Bixby Rd., died Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Suncoast Hospice, St. Petersburg, Fl., while on her annual Red Sox spring training vacation.
She leaves her husband Harry Brown of Spencer, MA, her daughters Cindy Meersman and her husband Dean of Rochdale, MA, Sharron Peters and her husband John of Lyndonville, VT, her five grandsons Jake Meersman and his wife Tara of Rochdale, MA, Jeffrey Meersman and his wife Kristin of Shrewsbury, MA, Joseph Peters and his wife Tanya of Denver, CO, Ben Peters of South Royalton, VT, and Dave Peters of Lyndonville, VT.
She is predeceased by her sister Florence McKeown, her niece Kathy McKeown and her close friend Kate.
Born in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of James and Florence (Scott) Leary. She graduated from South High School in Worcester, MA and later received a certificate as a Lab Technician from Northeastern University in Boston, MA.
Shirley worked in the lab at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge, MA for many years before retiring in 2006.
She loved spending time with family and close friends. She loved traveling especially to see her beloved Red Sox.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 19th at 10:30 AM in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Calling hours will be held from 9 to 10:30 AM, prior to the service. Burial will be immediately following at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019