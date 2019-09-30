|
Shirley Cantillon, 92
WORCESTER - Shirley A. (Lemay) Cantillon, 92, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Knollwood Nursing Center.
Her husband of 50 years, Richard J. Cantillon, passed away in 1997.
Shirley leaves two daughters, Linda J. McGrail of West Boylston, and Diane M. Hunt and her husband Brian of Bradenton, Fla., a son James P. Cantillon and his wife Helen of Rutland; seven grandchildren, Michael King and his wife Nicole of Worcester, Tara Brunelle and her husband Brian of West Boylston, Michele Flaherty and her husband Eric of Fla., Tiffany Case and her partner Wayne McClintock of Fla., Heather Smith and her husband David of Worcester, Jamie Graves and her husband Ryan of Rutland, and Jonathan Cantillon and his partner Caitlin Kinsella of Randolph; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her great-grandson Tyler McGrath-Flaherty, her son-in-law John McGrail, and her sister-in-law and best friend Jeanne Cantillon.
Shirley was born in Worcester, daughter of Armand and Annie (James) Lemay. She attended Worcester Commerce High School and lived most of her life in Worcester.
During World War II, she worked in the offices of the Crompton-Knowles Co. in Worcester. Later, she worked at the Norton Company for many years, where she prepared diamond products in the Abrasives Division. She also waitressed at the former Rex restaurant in Worcester.
Shirley loved cats. She enjoyed camping at Pine Acres in Oakham and decorating ceramic pieces. She adored her grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, October 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Thursday, October 3, from the funeral home with a Mass at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 Worcester St., West Boylston. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, West Boylston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019