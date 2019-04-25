Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Shirley A. Chenery, 90

Worcester - Shirley A. Chenery, 90, of Worcester died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Anna (Shilinsky) Belanger. Shirley was predeceased by her two devoted husbands: Raymond V. Trottier, who died in 1966; and Warren E. Chenery, who died in 2010. Her beautiful daughter, Linda M. Rucci, also predeceased her in January 2019.

Shirley leaves her devoted children - Jean Jose and her husband William; Ann Surprise and her husband Stephen; and Paul R. Trottier and his wife Doreen. She also leaves her loving and caring sisters, June Belanger and Barbara Lane, and her husband Thomas. Shirley leaves her beloved grandchildren - David Jose, Patricia Arakelian, Robert R. Rucci, Jill Rucci-Ladusau and Kristen St. Laurent, as well as 10 adoring great-grandchildren.

Shirley lived at Christopher Heights in Worcester and was a member of St. Anne's Church in Shrewsbury. She enjoyed shopping, road trips, playing cards, and celebrating the "girls birthdays" with her family. Shirley will be deeply missed and always remembered by her loved ones.

Services will be held from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 28 from 4-7pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 29 at 10am at St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike Road, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's memory to at .

To leave a note of condolence or to share a memory of Shirley please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
