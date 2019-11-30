|
Shirley M. Cummins, 94
AUBURN - Shirley M. Cummins, 94, a longtime Auburn resident, died peacefully on Thursday November 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Calling hours will be from 4-7 PM on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn, MA, with a funeral Service at 10 AM on Thursday December 5, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 90 Bryn Mawr Ave., Auburn, MA. Complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
