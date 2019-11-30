Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
90 Bryn Mawr Ave
Auburn, MA
View Map
Shirley Cummins


1925 - 2019
Shirley Cummins Obituary
Shirley M. Cummins, 94

AUBURN - Shirley M. Cummins, 94, a longtime Auburn resident, died peacefully on Thursday November 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Calling hours will be from 4-7 PM on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn, MA, with a funeral Service at 10 AM on Thursday December 5, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 90 Bryn Mawr Ave., Auburn, MA. Complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
