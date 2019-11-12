|
Shirley Mae (Clayton) Dahart, 85
WARREN - Shirley Mae (Clayton) Dahart, 85, passed away on November 9, 2019 in Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center.
She is predeceased by her husband of 53 years Raymond C. Dahart, Jr. in 2017. She leaves a son Russell B. & daughter in law Michelle Dahart of North Brookfield, daughter Holly M. Parkin of CT and her boyfriend Roy Stratton; 3 grandaughters, Erin L Dahart and fiancé Nick Roberts of Palmer, Amanda R. Parkin of Sommerville, Jennifer A. Parkin and fiancé Seth Lavallee of CT; 2 great grandchildren, Lucien M. Dahart and Logan J. Roberts of Palmer; a sister Jane Nichols of Florence, MA; many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by 2 brothers Russell and George.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 2-4 PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 3 West Brookfield Rd., Brookfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to a . Please visit:
Pillsburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019