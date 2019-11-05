|
|
Shirley M. Deering, 82
Grafton - Shirley M. (Belle, Matson) Deering, 82, passed away November 3, 2019 in California. Her husband George Deering predeceased her. She is survived by her children Robert E. Matson of Grafton MA, Edward J. Matson of Northbridge MA, Patricia A. Regonini of Reedley CA, Linda L. Matson of Tucson AZ, her stepchildren Dr. George E. Deering III, Martha Hultgren and Rebecca Ballin, her grandchildren Justin Matson and Benjamin and Nathan Regonini and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 5 siblings. Shirley was born June 2, 1937 in North Grafton where she lived for most of her life before relocating to California 4 years ago. She was dedicated to her spiritual home, the North Grafton United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and served as both Treasurer and Secretary. Later in life she treasured traveling across the country with her late husband George. All are welcome to gather with Shirley's family Saturday November 9th from 10am-12pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536 followed by a prayer service at 12pm in the funeral home. She will then be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Grafton. Friends and family are welcome to honor Shirley with flowers or a memorial donation to The United Cerebral Palsy Association at www.Cerebralpalsyguidance.com. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019