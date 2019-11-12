|
Shirley Marie DiLiddo, 82
Hardwick - On Saturday evening November 9, 2019, Shirley Marie DiLiddo, age 82, passed away peacefully after a long, brave and courageous fight against COPD. She leaves behind her soulmate, husband and best friend of 66 years, Frank D. DiLiddo, her son, Frank D. DiLiddo, III and his wife Kelly of Charlton, her daughter and dedicated caregiver, Cherylann Joubert and her husband Alan of Hardwick, three loving granchildren: Shane Joubert, Frank D. DiLiddo, IV and his wife Lisa, and Nicole Joubert, one great-grandson. She also leaves behind her sister, Carol Flynn, brothers: George Maple, Joseph Maple and Robert Maple, and her youngest sister, Corlene Saad, numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Donald Maple, her mother, Dorothy (Dion) Maple, and father, Joseph Maple. She was born in Worcester, but lived the majority of her life in Hardwick, spending winters in their home in Boyton Beach, Florida. Frank and Shirley were avid travelers, making several cross country journeys together. They made several trips to Europe and Hawaii. Shirley enjoyed making beautiful quilts, and loved spending time with her family. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Aloysius Church, Church St., Gilbertville. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date in Hardwick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Hardwick Police Station Building Fund. Cebula Funeral Home is assisting her family with the final arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019