Shirley H. Freeburn 91
Doylestown, PA - On March 18, 2020, the Lord Jesus called Shirley Louise (Hugo) Freeburn to her Heavenly Home for eternal rest in His comforting arms.
Shirley was born in Worcester on May 20, 1928, the only child of Theodore Edwin Hugo and Magarette Fidelia (Turner) Hugo. She graduated from North High School in 1946, trained at Salter Secretarial School.
In 1953, Shirley married Robert John Freeburn of Worcester. Shirley volunteered as a librarian at Lee Street School and worked as a librarian at Higgins Library and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. In 1977, they moved to Shrewsbury where she started work at Shrewsbury Town Hall rising to the position of Assistant Town Clerk, retiring from that position in 1990.
After retirement in 1996, Shirley and Robert moved to Buckingham PA and later to Doylestown PA.
Shirley was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Worcester, MA, Trinity Episcopal Church in Shrewsbury, MA, and Trinity Episcopal Church in Buckingham, PA.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Robert, in 2009. She is survived by two sons, Robert J. Freeburn Jr. of San Diego, CA and David P. Freeburn of Delray Beach, FL; two daughters-in-law, Sharon and Cindi; six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Derek, Rebecca, James, Christopher, and Chelsea; three great-grandchildren, Jose, Zechariah, and Lillianne. In 2012, Shirley attended the funeral of her great- grandson Mateo in California.
The family plans to hold a memorial service at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Macular Degeneration Association www.macularhope.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020