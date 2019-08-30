|
Shirley H. Jacobs
New Port Richey - Shirley H. Jacobs (Holbrook), formerly of Auburn and West Chatham, Massachusetts died on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in New Port Richey, Florida.
She is survived by her son, Glenn, and his wife Leslie, of New Port Richey, Florida; two granddaughters, Tara Johnson and her husband, Robert of Tampa; Amy Gee and her husband, Brian of Toronto, Canada; four great grandchildren: Tyler, Tanner and Teagan of Tampa, and EllaJane of Toronto; sister-in-law, Sylvia Alden, of Concord, New Hampshire; nieces Janet Wilson and Judy LaRochelle of New Hampshire and nephew, Peter Alden of Massachusetts. Her husband, Forrest, predeceased her in March 2017, and her son, Wayne, predeceased her in May 1966.
Shirley was a lifelong resident of Auburn, Massachusetts until moving to New Port Richey, Florida in 2011. She was educated in Auburn public schools and completed a 2 year degree at Salter Secretarial School in Worcester. She was the bookkeeper for her husband Forrest's dental practice for 45 years in Worcester. Her employment also included the Worcester Children's Friend Society, Clark University in the MBA Department as well as Nichols College.
She was a 50-year member of the former Chestnut Street Congregational Church in Worcester where she served as a church school teacher, Senior Deacon and women's fellowship. When the church merged with the United Congregational Church in Worcester, her dedication continued as it did when she accompanied Forrest in returning to his boyhood church, First Congregational Church in Auburn.
Her community involvement included service with the Auburn Women's Club, the YMCA's Tri-Hi-Y Club and the Visiting Nurses Association.
Shirley and Forrest built a cottage at Hardings Beach in West Chatham in 1960, and so began their love of Cape Cod, its sunsets over Buck's Creek in their backyard, clambakes on Harding Shores with friends and the many cookouts on the patio overlooking Nantucket Sound.
As requested by Forrest and Shirley, a joint church service will be held at First Congregational Church in Auburn on Saturday at 12 noon, October 12, 2019.
Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn in a private ceremony for family.
In lieu of flowers, Shirley requested contributions be made to the Memorial Fund at First Congregational Church, 128 Central Street, Auburn, MA 01501.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019