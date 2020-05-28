Shirley Harper
1927 - 2020
Shirley L. Harper

Spencer/Southbridge - Shirley Harper, 92, of Spencer MA. passed away peacefully on May 23rd at Southbridge Rehab and Health Center. She lived with her niece, Brenda Dupsha Belinda Booth and her great nephew Christopher Dupsha and his wife Susan Dupsha.

She enjoyed her pets and spending time with her family. She was born to Aldis and Elmira (Gonyea) Harper and was a long-time resident of East Brookfield. She was predeceased by Ed Harper, Muriel Wilson, Marjorie Holmgrin, May Gagne, Helen Roy and Kathleen Whitcomb.

She played a mean harmonica and loved her coffee and conversation in the morning.

Special thanks to all the workers that helped care for her. They kept her safe and happy, also her wonderful roommate she enjoyed so much, thank you Phyllis.

She will be deeply missed.

A graveside service will be held in East Brookfield Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.BelangerFuneralHome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
51 MARCY STREET
Southbridge, MA 01550-1862
(508) 764-3968
