Shirley (Nathanson) Harrist, 86
Worcester - Shirley (Nathanson) Harrist, age 86, daughter of Joseph and Sunya Nathanson, passed away, on January 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She leaves behind four daughters; Barbara, Kim, Robin Paoletti and son-in-law Ron, all of Worcester, Shani Traum and son-in-law Jonathan of Brighton, MA; two brothers, Martin Nathanson of Richmond, VA. and Gerald Nathanson of Belchertown, MA; four grandchildren, Leah Goteiner-Harrist and her husband, Joshua Goteiner, and Shoshana, Yosef and Elan Traum, whom she loved with all her heart; two great-grandchildren, Michaela and Ava, whom she adored. Shirley is predeceased by two sisters-in-law, Janice and Nancy Nathanson.
She worked very hard her entire life, overcoming many challenges, both personal and physical. She was employed by Dapol Plastics, beginning at age 16, at the Yeshiva Achei Tmimim for many years, and retiring at the age of 74, from Hydrograss Technologies.
In her younger years, Shirley loved dancing. Her claim to fame was winning a tango and jitterbug contest. She was a fierce mahjong player, with her friends from Pioneer Women. Even with her physical challenges, she always persevered. Her solo adventures carried her around the world, including her favorite place, Italy.
A calling hour will be held from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, on Thursday, January 16th, at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden, followed by a funeral service at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at Worcester Hebrew Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Auburn, MA.
Shiva will take place at Shirley's home on Thursday following the funeral, 10:00 AM to NOON on Friday, January 17th, 12:00 PM -7:30 PM on Sunday, January 19th through Tuesday, January 21st and 8:00 AM-10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 22nd.
The family respectfully requests that flowers be omitted. Donations can be made to Central Mass Chabad, 22 Newton Avenue, Worcester, MA 01602, The Torah Center, 88 June Street, Worcester, MA, 01602, or the American Red Cross, 2000 Century Dr., Worcester, MA 01606
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020