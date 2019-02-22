Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Harvey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Harvey Obituary
Shirley C. (Fisette) Harvey, 87

SPENCER - Shirley C. (Fisette) Harvey, 87, of 18 Church St., died peacefully,Thursday, Feb. 21 at her daughter's home, surrounded by her family.

She leaves her husband of 70 years, Frank Harvey of Spencer, her sons; Paul W. Harvey and his wife Diana of Rock Hill, SC, and John F. Harvey and his wife Lori of Spencer, her daughters; Ann M. White and her husband Raymond of Haines City, FL., Sandra C. Blodgett and her husband Bruce , Nancy J. Sauvageau and Theresa P. Harvey all of Spencer, 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren.

Born in Spencer, she was the daughter of Matthew J. and Evelyn M. (Bouvier) Fisette and lived here all of her life. The family would like to thank her compassionate caregivers and nurses, V.N.A. Hospice & Palliative Care and TriValley Elder Services for their dedicated care of Shirley over the past year. She was the greatest wife, Mom & grandmother.

She was a member of Mary,Queen of the Rosary Parish.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary,Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Calling hours are Monday, Feb. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mary, Queen of the Rosary Food Pantry, 60 Maple St., Spencer, MA. 01562.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now