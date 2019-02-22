|
Shirley C. (Fisette) Harvey, 87
SPENCER - Shirley C. (Fisette) Harvey, 87, of 18 Church St., died peacefully,Thursday, Feb. 21 at her daughter's home, surrounded by her family.
She leaves her husband of 70 years, Frank Harvey of Spencer, her sons; Paul W. Harvey and his wife Diana of Rock Hill, SC, and John F. Harvey and his wife Lori of Spencer, her daughters; Ann M. White and her husband Raymond of Haines City, FL., Sandra C. Blodgett and her husband Bruce , Nancy J. Sauvageau and Theresa P. Harvey all of Spencer, 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren.
Born in Spencer, she was the daughter of Matthew J. and Evelyn M. (Bouvier) Fisette and lived here all of her life. The family would like to thank her compassionate caregivers and nurses, V.N.A. Hospice & Palliative Care and TriValley Elder Services for their dedicated care of Shirley over the past year. She was the greatest wife, Mom & grandmother.
She was a member of Mary,Queen of the Rosary Parish.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary,Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Calling hours are Monday, Feb. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mary, Queen of the Rosary Food Pantry, 60 Maple St., Spencer, MA. 01562.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019