Shirley A. (Merrill) Haynes, 90
BOLTON - Shirley Ann (Merrill) Haynes, 90, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Sterling Village, Sterling, following a period of declining health.
She leaves three children: Arlene F. (Domkowski) Gnoza, wife of the late Michael, of Clinton, Mark R. Domkowski of Leominster, and Stephen P. Domkowski of Santa Rosa, CA; three grandchildren: Anthony Notaro and his wife, Julie, who were also her caretakers, Tiffany Gnoza, and Wendy Menard; great-grandchildren Jake and Raymond Notaro; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold R. Haynes, who died in 1975; her long-time companion, Filimon Georgakis, who died in 2018; her former husband, and the father of her children, Stephen Domkowski, who died in 1982; her daughter, Cheryl A. Burke, who died in 2001; her sons, Mitchell J. Domkowski, who died in 2005, and Edmund F. Domkowski, who died in 2011; and her grandson, Duane Domkowski, who died in 1998. Her siblings, George Merrill, Charles Merrill, Sr., Phyllis Parker, Dorothy McMilleon, Constance Lefebvre, Elizabeth Morrison, Barbara Hodakoski Rose, and Marion Chase, also predeceased her.
Shirley was born in Lancaster, and raised in Clinton, daughter of Edmund and Elsie (McKeown) Merrill. She attended local schools, and was a long-time resident of Bolton.
Before raising her family, Shirley had been employed at the former Wovencraft Co., Clinton.
She enjoyed playing Bingo, and trips to Foxwoods.
Shirley's funeral will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Please go directly to the church. There are no calling hours. McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020