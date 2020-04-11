|
Shirley A. Horgan, 94
WORCESTER - Shirley A. (Haggerty) Horgan, 94, longtime Worcester resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 8, 2020 in the comfort of her home, with her family by her side.
Born in Worcester, Shirley was one of six children born to the late John and Marie (Groezinger) Haggerty, also of Worcester. She was a graduate of Commerce High School. She met and married the love of her life, the late James S. Horgan, in 1945, and spent many years of marriage together until his death is 2013. Shirley waitressed for many years, but her most rewarding moments were spent raising her beloved family.
In the last few years, Shirley had been quite active in the Shrewsbury Senior Center, and could frequently be found at Dunkin Donuts, chatting with her friends.
Shirley is survived by her loving children, Dr. James S. Horgan and his wife Barbara of Carol Stream, IL, Maureen Salmon and her husband Thomas of Worcester, and John J. Horgan of Worcester; daughter-in-law, Susan Horgan of Westborough; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Frank Horgan and his wife Gertrude of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Shirley was predeceased by her son, Michael F. Horgan, and her siblings, Marie Torpey, Joan Cosky, Ellenor Mignault, Betty Iandoli, and John J. Haggerty.
Services for Shirley will be held privately, with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne's Human Services, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Shirley, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020