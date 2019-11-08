Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
East Thompson Cemetery
Thompson, CT
Shirley E. (Perzichino) Hughes, 70

PUTNAM, CT - Shirley E. (Perzichino) Hughes passed away early in the morning on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Hartford Medical Center from post-surgery complications. She was the beloved wife of 37 years to Stephen T. Hughes.

Shirley was born and raised in Webster, a daughter to the late Michael and Irene (Wilga) Perzichino. She attended Webster public schools and was a graduate of Bartlett High School. Shirley enjoyed caring for her home and found solace in the time spent outside in the flower gardens she created. She was especially fond of Iris and Hibiscus blooms. Baking for her family, decorating cakes, and photography were some of Shirley's interests, as was caring for her dachshunds. Her family will miss Shirley's loving yet persuasive personality, one which could easily convince someone to help with her projects.

In addition to her husband Stephen, Shirley is survived by her son, Seth A. Hughes; a step-daughter, Stephanie Plasse; a step-son, Stephen T. Hughes, Jr; three granddaughters; a brother, Michael A. Perzichino; a sister, Mary A. Woodson; her extended Hughes family and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Roberts.

A graveside committal service will be held at 11:30am on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the East Thompson Cemetery, Thompson, CT. Shirley's family respectfully ask that memorial contributions be directed to the Tri-State Baptist Church Building Fund, 386 Quinebaug Rd, North Grosvenor Dale, CT 06255. Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough is honored to assist Shirley's family with arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
