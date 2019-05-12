Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Kowalke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Kowalke


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Kowalke Obituary
Shirley E. Kowalke, 74

Worcester - Shirley E. (Ellis) Kowalke, 74, of Worcester, died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Odd Fellows Home. Her husband Bruce E. Kowalke died in 2012. She is survived by her sister, Sharon I. Diaz of Clinton, her brother, Joseph C. Ellis and his wife, Marilyn of Shrewsbury, MA. She is predeceased by her daughter Christine DeJoinville and sister Hazel L. Chenevert. She was born in Worcester, a daughter of Joseph and Mildred I. (Barnes) Diaz Ellis.

Mrs. Kowalke worked as a machine operator for Inner-Tite for many years prior to retiring. Her life was led by the Lord. She loved to sing and make people laugh. She will be truly missed by all those who knew her.

A calling hour in DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St. will be from 11:30 AM to 1:00pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 followed by a funeral service in the funeral home. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA.

www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
Download Now