Shirley E. Kowalke, 74
Worcester - Shirley E. (Ellis) Kowalke, 74, of Worcester, died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Odd Fellows Home. Her husband Bruce E. Kowalke died in 2012. She is survived by her sister, Sharon I. Diaz of Clinton, her brother, Joseph C. Ellis and his wife, Marilyn of Shrewsbury, MA. She is predeceased by her daughter Christine DeJoinville and sister Hazel L. Chenevert. She was born in Worcester, a daughter of Joseph and Mildred I. (Barnes) Diaz Ellis.
Mrs. Kowalke worked as a machine operator for Inner-Tite for many years prior to retiring. Her life was led by the Lord. She loved to sing and make people laugh. She will be truly missed by all those who knew her.
A calling hour in DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St. will be from 11:30 AM to 1:00pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 followed by a funeral service in the funeral home. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2019