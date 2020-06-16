Shirley Lamarre
Shirley L. Lamarre, 94

Dudley - Shirley L. (Quigg) Lamarre, 94, died Monday, June 15, 2020 in Saint Vincent Hospital, Worcester, after a period of declining health. Her husband of 49 years, Roland B. Lamarre, died in 1998.

She leaves 3 children, Sharon A. Tokarz and her husband Dennis, John D. Lamarre and his wife Debbie, and James B. Lamarre and his wife Karen, all of Dudley; 3 grandchildren, Johnna Tokarz of Dudley, Lisa Poblocki and her husband Chris of Charlton, and Sean Lamarre of Dudley; and 3 great-grandchildren, Jada, Luke and Alexa.

She was born on December 23, 1925 in Dudley, the youngest of the 8 children of John and Lillian (Dwyer) Quigg and lived in Webster and Dudley all her life. She was a graduate of the former Saint Louis High School in Webster.

Mrs. Lamarre was a homemaker and a faithful member of Saint Anthony of Padua Church. Everyone recognized her for her daily energized walks on West Main Street. She was a major influence in her children's and grandchildren's lives.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, June 19, from Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, Webster, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Road. Burial will be in Saint Anthony's Cemetery, Webster. A time of visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 AM Friday morning in the funeral home before the Mass.

www.scanlonfs.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
