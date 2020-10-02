Shirley A. Lambert, 97



UPTON - Shirley A. Lambert, 97, passed away on Tuesday, September 15 at Leonard Morse Hospital, Natick, MA. She was predeceased in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Robert A Lambert.



She is survived by her brother Charlie Higgins of Upton (and his Wife, Millie) and her two children, David Lambert (and wife Jarilyn) of South Carolina and Shirley Taylor of RI. Additionally she has 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



Shirley was a lifetime resident of Upton. During her career she was a bookkeeper for Poirier Company, a co-owner of a flower and gift shop with her lifelong friend, Luella Wood, owner of Shirley Lambert Realty, and in retirement, an artist. In remembrance of Shirley's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to: Alzheimer's (22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871), UMass Medical Anatomical Gift Program (55 Lake Dr. N, Worcester, MA 01655), or locally to the Bloomer Girls, PO Box 121, Upton, MA, or the Upton Ambulance Fund, P.O Box 29, Upton, MA 01568.



Shirley donated her body to the UMass Medical and the cremated remains will be returned to family in one to three years.



There will be no calling hours and a private burial will be planned at a later date.





