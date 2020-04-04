|
Shirley M. Laplante, 82
AUBURN - Shirley M. (Banfill) Laplante, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday April 3, 2020 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northbridge.
Born and raised in Worcester, daughter of the late Frederick L. and Martha (Russell) Banfill; Shirley was also educated in the Worcester school system. She met and married the love of her life, the late Henry V. Laplante, Jr., who predeceased her in 2011. They settled in Auburn to begin raising their family.
Shirley enjoyed crafts, especially knitting and beaded jewelry.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary A. Laplante; sister-in-law/caretaker, Janet H. Desrosiers and her husband Edward of Auburn; sister-in-law, Karin Hutchinson of Auburn; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jeanne Tolomeo and Nancy Lane. Shirley was one of twelve children.
Per her wishes, there will be no services and no calling hours. The BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choosing. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020