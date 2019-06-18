|
Shirley E. MacEwan, 82
LANCASTER - Shirley E. (Bright) MacEwan, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home. She was born in Waltham on December 30, 1936, the daughter of the late William and Florence (Gauthier).
Shirley was an animal lover and she could always be found with a dog on her lap. She loved to dance and was a line leader in a senior center line dance class.
She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her two sons, Robert B. MacEwan III and his wife, Cathy of Bluffton, SC and Craig A MacEwan of Lancaster. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert B. MacEwan, Jr. and a brother, William D. Bright, Jr.
A private graveside service will be held at St. John's Cemetery in Lancaster at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Care, Fund Development Office, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608-1223; the Lancaster Senior Center, Lancaster Town Hall, Suite 7, 695 Main Street, Lancaster, MA 01523; or to Animal Shelter, Inc., 17 Laurelwood Road, Sterling, MA 01564. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 18 to June 19, 2019