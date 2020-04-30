|
|
Shirley E. (Dufresne) Marsh, 84
Leicester - Shirley E. (Dufresne) Marsh, 84, of Leicester and formerly of Worcester passed away on Tuesday, April 28th 2020 in Saint Vincent Hospital after a brief illness.
Shirley was married to the late William Marsh who died in 1997. She is survived by her three children, Rita Arsenault of Worcester, David Arsenault of Jacksonville, FL and Theresa Coffey of Worcester; a sister, Irene Berthiaume of Rochdale; a brother, Edward Dufresne of Eastham, MA; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Shirley was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Edward and Irene (Noe) Dufresne. She worked for many years at the Worcester Art Museum and also volunteered at the former Providence House Nursing Home.
Mrs. Marsh was a member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Worcester and could often be found doing puzzles in her free time.
Due to the gathering restrictions in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having a funeral mass at a later date to be announced and burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Shirley or to sign her online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020