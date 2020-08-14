Shirley M. Martin
Shrewsbury - Shirley M. (Shea - O'Brien) Martin, 94, a 50-year resident of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13th surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Mary (Pearson) Shea and the wife of the late Edward Martin, who passed away in 1993. She leaves behind her two daughters, Sharon O'Brien and Carol O'Brien both of Shrewsbury, her son-in-law John Forma of Portsmouth, NH. Loving grandmother of Alexandra Knaack and her husband Lane of Reno, NV, Joseph Forma and his wife Cristen of Greenland, NH and Gregory Forma of California and loving great-grandmother of Rosie Knaack and Camilla Forma. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was predeceased by her first husband, William O'Brien and her daughter, Patricia (O'Brien) Forma, as well as three brothers and three sisters.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Chiampa Funeral Home, Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury. Funeral service and burial will be private and held for immediate family members only.
