Shirley McCullough, 88
WORCESTER - Shirley A. (Logan) McCullough, 88, of Worcester died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence after a long illness.
Shirley's husband of 46 years, William F. McCullough Jr., died in 2001.
She leaves five children, William F. McCullough III and his wife Kathy, Ann Marie Sullivan and her husband Phil, Patricia McCullough, Cynthia Brownell and her husband Jeff, and Maureen McDermott and her husband Jack; 11 grandchildren, Kelsey McCullough, Tom McCullough, Kerrie Merriam and her husband Andy, Beth Ford and her husband Chris, Michael Sullivan, Alex McCullough, Shawn Brownell and his wife Jen, Erin Garcia and her husband Luis, Ryan Brownell, Sean McDermott and Ryan McDermott; 11 great-grandchildren, Julia, Alyssa and Brian Merriam, Benjamin, Jack and Daniel Ford, Emma and Finn Brownell, Luca and Carter Garcia, and Mason Brownell; a brother-in-law Eugene Coderre; and her beloved rescue cat Pumpkin. She was predeceased by her sister Rita Coderre.
Shirley was born in Worcester, daughter of Thomas and Marie (Labelle) Logan, and lived in Worcester all her life.
Shirley attended Blessed Sacrament School and was a graduate of St. Peter's High School and the City Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and worked many years on the staff at City Hospital until its closing.
Shirley was a member of Christ the King Parish, the Christ the King Bereavement Committee, the Friday Afternoon Club and the City Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association. She enjoyed crocheting and was an accomplished bridge player.
Calling hours are Wednesday, May 15, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester. Burial will be at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Shirley's memory to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2019