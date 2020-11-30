1/1
Shirley Menendez
1932 - 2020
Shirley E. Menendez, 88

SHREWSBURY - Shirley E. (Achilles) Menendez, 88, longtime Shrewsbury resident, as well as former K-9 Officer and Animal Control Officer for the Town of Shrewsbury, died peacefully Friday November 27th at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester.

Born, raised, and educated in Brookfield, MA, one of seven children born to the late Erwin and Alice (Wilson) Achilles. For over 15 years, Shirley worked for the United States Police K-9 Association, even becoming Vice President at one time. After working for many years as Shrewsbury's K-9 and Animal Control Officer for 39 years, she later served as an Auxiliary Police Officer for three years, retiring in 2002. Not only did she love working with dogs, but also loved having them at home and always had family pets.

Shirley enjoyed her fish pond and flower gardens, was an avid Red Sox and Patriots sports fan, and loved puzzles of all kinds.

Along with her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph E. Menendez, in 1997. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Ralph Achilles and Olive Rahmsdorf. She is survived by her siblings: Harrison Achilles, of Brookfield; Archie Achilles, of Sutton; Gloria Faugno, of Brookfield; and Glenora Chenevert, of Southbridge; many nieces, nephews, and close friends and caretakers, Marianne Moseley and her husband Nicholas Mascia, Jr., of Millbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA via www.aspca.org/ways-to-give

Services and burial will be held privately; she will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Mountain View Cemetery. The Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Mrs. Menendez's family. To leave a note of condolence for her family, or to share a fond memory of Shirley, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
