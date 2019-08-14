|
|
Shirley M. Moore,93
WORCESTER - Shirley M. Moore, 93, of Worcester died peacefully at the Christopher House on August 10, 2019. Born, raised and resided in Worcester her entire life, Shirley was the daughter of the late John V. and Mary C. (Lynch) Moore.
Shirley attended Worcester Public Schools and graduated from Commerce High School in 1945. Shirley was blessed with a genuine and compassionate manner, leading her to continue her education at the Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. She began her nursing career at Memorial Hospital in Worcester where she loved being a dedicated IV Nurse and mentor to many before she retired.
Throughout Shirley's long life, she played a special and meaningful role in the lives of her dear friends, nieces, nephews, and many beloved godchildren. A New England sports enthusiast through and through, Shirley also enjoyed attending sporting events of the many young people in her life.
Shirley loved to travel, and her adventurous spirit made even day trips a memorable affair. Shirley was quick-witted, with an infectious smile and ever-present twinkle in her eye. Her loving jokes and quips would brighten anyone's day, and her feisty zest for life energized everyone around her.
Shirley will be affectionately remembered and missed by all who loved her, to include her sister, Mary L. Rice of Shrewsbury, many nieces and nephews, Ann DeBiasio of Shrewsbury, Mary "Peg" Hilton of Richland, Washington, and grandniece, Laura DeBiasio of Shrewsbury. She was predeceased by a sister, Beverly Mason, and three brothers, Russel, Robert and John Moore.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor Shirley's memory by attending a
calling hour on Saturday August 17, 2019 from 10-11 am at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY Funeral Home, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury followed by a funeral Mass that will be celebrated at 11:30 am at Saint Mary's Church, 640 Main St, Shrewsbury. Burial will be at a later date in the family lot at Saint John's Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to a .
To leave a note of condolence for Shirley's family or to view her "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019