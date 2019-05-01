|
Shirley A. Morone
Falmouth - Shirley Ann (Caparso) Morone, 77, of Falmouth and formerly of Ashland, passed away on April 29, 2019 after a bleeding complication.
Shirley was born in Worcester, MA a daughter of the late Carlo and Jennie Caparso. She was a graduate of the Venerini Academy of Worcester in 1955 and from the High School of Commerce. She enjoyed the beach and entertaining family and friends. She was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church in East Falmouth. Shirley worked as a secretary for most of her life, in addition, she was also a wonderful mother and homemaker.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 54 years, James Morone; children, James Carlo Morrone of Falmouth; daughter, Jennifer Nocella and her husband Salvatore of Mashpee; grandchildren, Kellie Morrone and Jimma Morrone of Ashland, MA; siblings, John Caparso and his wife Patty, Joanne Bedard and her husband Paul; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with Shirley's family on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth from 4 until 7 PM. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, 167 East Falmouth Hwy., East Falmouth. Interment to follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2019