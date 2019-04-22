|
Shirley P. Mulrenin, 73
Worcester - Shirley P. (Bonin) Mulrenin, 73, of Worcester died on Thursday April 18, 2019 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus.
She leaves her husband of more than 50 years, Kenneth F. Mulrenin, a son, Patrick Mulrenin of Worcester; a daughter, Tracy Mulrenin of Maine; 5 grandchildren, Joseph, Paul, Ashley, Sean and Nichole, 2 great grandsons, Rocco and Donovan, 5 sisters, Blanche Novia, Elizabeth Lawton, Janice Bonner, Deborah Smith, Kathleen Vitaris, 4 brothers, Frank Bonin and his wife Jacquelyn, Donald Bonner and his wife Suzana, Bruce Bonner and his wife Antoinette and Craig Bonner and his wife Lucrezia and 23 nieces and nephews. Shirley was predeceased by a daughter, Bridget Mulrenin, her mother, Katherine (Barbale) Bonner and two brothers-in-law, Jack Vitaris and Peter Novia. Shirley was born in Worcester and has lived here all of her life.
Mrs. Mulrenin at one time worked as a bus monitor for the Guild of St. Agnes. Shirley loved being with her family. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also liked to do work around her yard and in years past enjoyed camping.
Per Shirley's wishes no services are planned at this time. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St, is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019