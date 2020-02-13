Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Clinton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Nelson


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Nelson Obituary
Shirley Ann Nelson, 74

Fishkill, NY - formerly of Clinton, MA - Shirley Ann Nelson passed away on January 23, 2020 after a brief illness. She is survived by her brother, Warren Nelson of Norwood, sister-in-law Jacqueline Nelson of Florida, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. She is predeceased by; her brothers, Eugene Nelson and Norman Nelson, sisters-in-law Carol Nelson and Barbara Nelson.

Shirley was born in 1945, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to parents Nils and Blanche "Brownie" (Wisniewski) Nelson. She grew up in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1963 where she was in the National Honors Society, excelled in home economics, and enjoyed many activities.

As a young adult, Shirley became a devout member of the Jehovah Witnesses. She moved to New York City, where she lived for many years. She retired following 56 years in service to their ministry in various positions of responsibility. Even in retirement, she remained with her many close friends in the faith community.

Shirley enjoyed entertaining and gatherings. She regularly traveled to visit family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed gardening, growing orchids, and Bible study. Her hospitality and kindness will be sorely missed.

A memorial service was recently held at Bethel in Wallkill, NY. A graveside service will take place on February 22, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Clinton, Massachusetts. Family and friends are kindly invited to pay their respects at this graveside service.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -