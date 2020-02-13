|
Shirley Ann Nelson, 74
Fishkill, NY - formerly of Clinton, MA - Shirley Ann Nelson passed away on January 23, 2020 after a brief illness. She is survived by her brother, Warren Nelson of Norwood, sister-in-law Jacqueline Nelson of Florida, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. She is predeceased by; her brothers, Eugene Nelson and Norman Nelson, sisters-in-law Carol Nelson and Barbara Nelson.
Shirley was born in 1945, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to parents Nils and Blanche "Brownie" (Wisniewski) Nelson. She grew up in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1963 where she was in the National Honors Society, excelled in home economics, and enjoyed many activities.
As a young adult, Shirley became a devout member of the Jehovah Witnesses. She moved to New York City, where she lived for many years. She retired following 56 years in service to their ministry in various positions of responsibility. Even in retirement, she remained with her many close friends in the faith community.
Shirley enjoyed entertaining and gatherings. She regularly traveled to visit family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed gardening, growing orchids, and Bible study. Her hospitality and kindness will be sorely missed.
A memorial service was recently held at Bethel in Wallkill, NY. A graveside service will take place on February 22, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Clinton, Massachusetts. Family and friends are kindly invited to pay their respects at this graveside service.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 21, 2020