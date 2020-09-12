1/1
Shirley Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley M. Nelson, 94

Sutton - Shirley M. Nelson, 94, died peacefully on September 11, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Worcester on December 25, 1925 the only child of Richard E. and Anna L. (Bergman) Nelson. Shirley graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, Rhode Island in 1943. While living in Newport she worked for the US Naval Torpedo Station.

After moving to Worcester, she began working for the former Paul Revere Life Insurance Company for over 30 years and later at the former Worcester County National Bank for 7 years.

Shirley lived in the Old Sutton School House where she started school and she belonged to the First Baptist Church in West Sutton.

She leaves behind many dear friends and family members especially Joel Johnson and Angela Congdon who cared for Shirley during her illness.

In accordance with her wish's funeral services will be held privately, and she will be laid to rest with her parents at the Old Swedish Cemetery in Worcester. Arrangements in the care of the Lindquist, Fay & Lundin Life Celebration Home, 36 Butler St., Worcester



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved