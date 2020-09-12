Shirley M. Nelson, 94Sutton - Shirley M. Nelson, 94, died peacefully on September 11, 2020 at her home.She was born in Worcester on December 25, 1925 the only child of Richard E. and Anna L. (Bergman) Nelson. Shirley graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, Rhode Island in 1943. While living in Newport she worked for the US Naval Torpedo Station.After moving to Worcester, she began working for the former Paul Revere Life Insurance Company for over 30 years and later at the former Worcester County National Bank for 7 years.Shirley lived in the Old Sutton School House where she started school and she belonged to the First Baptist Church in West Sutton.She leaves behind many dear friends and family members especially Joel Johnson and Angela Congdon who cared for Shirley during her illness.In accordance with her wish's funeral services will be held privately, and she will be laid to rest with her parents at the Old Swedish Cemetery in Worcester. Arrangements in the care of the Lindquist, Fay & Lundin Life Celebration Home, 36 Butler St., Worcester