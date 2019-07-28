Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Peter's Church
Church Avenue
Northbridge, MA
View Map
Shirley (Rajotte) Noel
1927 - 2019
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley (Rajotte) Noel


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley (Rajotte) Noel Obituary
Shirley M. (Rajotte) Noel, 91

Northbridge - Shirley M. (Rajotte) Noel, 91, died Friday, July 26, in Heywood Hospital, Gardner. Her husband, Robert A. Noel, died in 2016. She is survived by a son, Robert M. Noel, and his wife, Judith, of South Grafton; a daughter, Mary-Jean Hawkesworth, of Gardner, with whom she lived; two grandsons, Noel and Patrick Hawkesworth; a brother, Joseph Rajotte, of Sutton; and a sister, Gloria Cournoyer, of Whitinsville. She was predeceased by three brothers, Gerard, Rosaire, and Ronald Rajotte, and two sisters, Bertha Dumas and Gladys Kaminski.

Mrs. Noel was born in Northbridge, November 30, 1927, a daughter of Omer and Opalma (Baril) Rajotte, and lived there until moving to Gardner one year ago. She attended Northbridge schools and business school in Worcester.

She was a member of Saint Peter's Church in Northbridge, and for many years, she hosted a Bible study group in her home. A very friendly and social person, Mrs. Noel loved to visit and talk with friends.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Peter's Church, Church Avenue, Northbridge, at 11:30am, Wednesday, July 31, preceded by Calling Hours from 9-11am, in the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill Street, Whitinsville. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Whitinsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Renovation Fund at Saint Peter's Church, 39 Church Avenue, Northbridge, MA, 01534. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit

www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 28 to July 29, 2019
