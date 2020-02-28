|
|
Shirley A. (Willey) Pace, 83
WORCESTER - Shirley A. (Willey) Pace, 83 of Worcester, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 with her family by her side.
Shirley was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Stewart and Vera (Webber) Willey. She was a graduate of Commerce High School, Class of 1954 and has lived in Worcester all her life. Shirley worked various jobs including dental assistant, crossing guard for the City of Worcester, and was employed by Albrizio's Deli in downtown Worcester for many years, but her most important role was as a devoted wife, mother and nana. In her spare time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, scratch tickets, and spending time with her extended family and friends.
The Pace family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Cheryl Manna, a longtime family friend who was like another daughter to her, for the care she had provided for Shirley over the past few years.
Shirley's husband of 43 years, Virgilio "Tony" Pace passed away on May 1, 2003. She is survived by three sons, John S. Pace, David A. Pace and Paul V. Pace and his wife Susan all of Worcester; her daughter, Kara A. Rocco and her husband Glenn of Worcester; two grandsons, Matthew and Joshua Pace of Worcester; three granddaughters, Maria Rocco, Andrea Rocco and her husband Evan Racine and Deana Rocco all of Vermont; two sisters, Patricia Bulak of Worcester and Demis Casey and her husband David of West Boylston; a sister-in-law, Vera Novick of Worcester; a brother, Stewart Willey of Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley's funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A period of calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 1st from 3-6 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to: St. John's Church, Food for the Poor, 20 Temple Street, Worcester, MA. 01604
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020