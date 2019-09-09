|
Shirley Ann Parretti-Hadley, 60
Titusville, Florida - Our mother, Shirley Ann Parretti-Hadley, passed away peacefully in Titusville, Florida on September 8th, 2019 after battling health issues for over a decade. Her struggles with cancer, emphysema, COPD and various mental health issues took a toll on her, the family, her friends and loved ones over the years. We ask that you remember her for the good times you shared with her and forgive her for the times that were not so good.
Mom was born in Worcester, MA in 1959 and attended North High and Holy Name until choosing to get her GED and join the US Army. She was stationed in El Paso, Texas and in Schweinfurt, Germany as a Unit Supply Sergeant in the 703rd Maintenance Battalion. After her service, she returned to Worcester, MA where she worked for Mass Electric for over 30 years, until the time of her medical issues. She moved to her dream home in Florida on the Space Coast to enjoy her later years with her husband Bob beside her.
Over her life, our mom enjoyed going to yard sales, the casino, playing cribbage, spades and word/number games. She loved flipping houses throughout our childhood and then spoiling her grand-kids whenever she could after that. She enjoyed personally helping people down on their luck, and especially strangers. Every year on X-Mas Eve, she would take the family to downtown Worcester and hand out money to the homeless on the street (big ups to the "lady-of-the-night" who flashed us when we were kids).
Mom was pre-deceased by her mother Janice Parretti (Borglund) in 2012. She is survived by her husband, Bob Hadley; her father, William Parretti; her brother Bill, his wife Sherilynne and their children Tony, Jared and Veronica; her brother Bob and his son Zach. She leaves her daughter Andrea Yarbrough and her children Destiny and Johnelle Bradley and Dwayne Burrell; her daughter Angela Yarbrough, her partner Keith Elmes and her daughters Alysha and Ava Yarbrough; her son John Parretti, his partner Michelle Laramee and their children Lily Quinn, Jhonen and Damon Parretti; her son Sean Parretti-Noone and her partner in crime Crosby.
In lieu of services, we will be holding a gathering in her memory. Much like the way she got married, we will have a cookout in the backyard on Sat. September 21st. Wear jeans or look funny. Extended family or close friends to us or our mom should reach out to any of us kids, her husband Bob or our grandfather for a location and time and to RSVP.
Please keep our mother in your thoughts and thank you to those who have touched her and our lives throughout the years.
-Shirley's Kids
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019