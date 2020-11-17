Shirley Lou Patch (Covert)Holden - Shirley Lou Patch (Covert) passed quietly at her home on Sunday, November 15th. Born in 1931 in Harrisburg, PA, her 89 years were full of joy and three great loves: family, faith and music.Family meant everything to Shirley. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Patch, Sr. of Holden, MA and three sons – James Patch, Jr and his wife Tina of Pepperell, MA, Mark Patch of San Jose, CA and Jeff Patch and his wife Sue of Holliston, MA. She found each of her eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren a special joy. Countless numbers of nieces, nephews, friends and extended family consider her a loving mother figure in their lives.Foremost in Shirley's life was her faith and love of God. She enjoyed and felt blessed to be a part of the music ministry at Wesley United Methodist Church of Worcester, MA where she sang in the Wesley Choir and often accompanied multiple choirs with piano and organ for over 40 years. She was an integral part of the church's fundraising efforts through a variety of musicals and theatrical productions. For the past 23 years, Shirley was a cherished member of the First Congregational Church of West Boylston, MA. She loved her church families and treasured the enduring friendships she developed there.Shirley considered music a link to God and it was a powerful influence in her life. She discovered music as a young child and fell in love with the piano even while practicing silently on a sheet of cardboard with keys drawn on it. She became a skilled pianist and as a result filled her family's home with music. While a talented accompanist, she also taught piano and organ at home and Lowry Organ Studio in Worcester, MA. Shirley also sang in church choirs and local choral groups throughout her life.Shirley was a lifelong member of P.E.O. International (Philanthropic Educational Organization), one of the oldest women's organizations in North America that promotes the education and advancement of women. She cherished her fellowship with her P.E.O. sisters and the important work they accomplished together to support education awards and scholarships for young women.Shirley was the embodiment of unconditional love. She always saw the good in the people whose lives she touched and left behind a legacy of humor – even in her last days. She will be profoundly missed.A celebration of Shirley's life will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Organ Fund at First Congregational Church of West Boylston, 26 Central St, West Boylston, MA 01583. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, Greater Worcester Funeral Care.