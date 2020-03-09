|
Shirley J. Paulhus, 88
Charlton - Shirley J. (Julian) Paulhus, 88, of Masonic Home Road, passed away on Monday, March 9th, 2020 in the Overlook Masonic Health Center, Charlton, after an illness.
She leaves her beloved husband of 43 years, Robert H. Paulhus; her son, Bernard E. Tetreault and his wife Sandy of Sturbridge; a step son, Donald R. Paulhus and his wife Cindy of Brimfield; her daughter, Becky-Lynn Soules and her husband Michael of Dalton; her sister, Lucille Caron of CT; seven grandchildren, Scott, Sherry, Joel, Michell, Kristen, Rachel, and Liam; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Shirley was predeceased by two brothers, Lenwood Julian and Ralph Julian; four sisters, Pauline Courtemanche, Virginia Fortier, Dolores Anger and Georgette Benoit. She was born in Sturbridge the daughter of Leodore and Edith (Clark) Julian.
Shirley worked for 28 years as a lens inspector for the American Optical Company in Southbridge before retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Quarter Century Club at the American Optical Company. Shirley enjoyed trips to Florida, Hampton Beach and Cape Cod. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and truly loved her family.
Her funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 12th , at 10:00 am in St. Anne's Church, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 11th, in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Burial in Oak Ridge Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020