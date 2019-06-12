Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Shirley Perry Obituary
Shirley T. (Simoneau) Perry. 92

Berlin - Shirley T. (Simoneau) Perry, 92, passed away Monday at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northborough, after a long hard battle with Dementia. She was the wife of the late Joseph Perry who predeceased her in 1991. She leaves her son, Robert and his wife Maureen of Shrewsbury, her grandchildren, Kristina Reidy of Worcester, and Michael Perry of San Diego California, and three great -grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Friday June 14th from 9:00 to 10:30a.m. at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc.,40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. For complete obituary please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019
